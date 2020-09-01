This is in response to the coward who wrote the letter to Sound off on Friday, Aug. 21, stating that we need “herd immunity." I am not surprised that you were too cowardly to sign your name to it.
I am speaking on behalf of, and as one of, the worthless people who you feel is not a contributing member of society. Your letter could have been written by Trump himself. “China Virus”?!
“Children are mostly immune to it”?! It’s the coronavirus, and no, children are not immune to it. I wouldn’t even ask if you would put your child in a room full of people sick with the virus, because I believe that you are just ignorant and unfeeling enough to do that.
This may come as a surprise to you, but as for myself, and the many other “non-contributing members of society," we didn’t choose to become old or disabled. I am only 56 years old, and I have struggled my whole life with severe health issues, most of which you probably would not be able to survive a day. You clearly have no character or moral values. The day will come when you will be included in the group that you characterize as “non-contributing."
I hope that you will be shown more respect than you have shown others.
Cindy Dexter
Burlington Flats
