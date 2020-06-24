Why is speed such a concern?
The article in the Friday Daily Star on the new radar speed signs in Sidney Center, and the followup with the posting on Facebook, brought to light some different perspectives on signage and specifically radar speed signs.
What seems to be lost in the reason we have posted speed limits. Speeds are posted to keep community members and vehicle occupants safe. While a driver may feel that he or she is driving safely, unexpected things happen that can cause a crash. The faster the speed, the longer it takes to stop or slow a vehicle and the larger the vehicle the longer it takes to slow down. Sidney Center and many of our communities are rural farming communities where slow moving traffic is likely to be found, but it is also likely that farm animals get out of fenced fields, or wild animals are in the road. At 30 mph it takes more than 100 feet to stop and at 40 mph it takes more than 150 feet to stop.
In addition, survival rates of pedestrians hit by vehicles decreases as speeds increase. At 20 mph a pedestrian has a 90% survival rate, at 30 it is 50% and at 40 mph it is a 10% chance of survival if struck by a car. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the radar speed signs have recorded a significant decrease in the number of vehicles traveling, but an increase in speeds. We also know that more families are out walking and bicycling after being in their homes all day in order to get some physical activity.
The signs do bring awareness to travel speeds to most drivers and are no more distracting than things inside the car. Slow down, you may be saving your own life.
Maureen Blanchard
Cobleskill
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.