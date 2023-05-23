I’m writing in regard to the May 3 article, “Council members talk speeding on city streets.” Thank you to council members Davies and Lipari-Shue for listening to their constituents’ concerns and to the Quality of Life Committee for initiating the speed studies.
Hazel Street is a relatively narrow, one-block street with parking allowed on only one side. It has a blind curve on its eastern end, where it intersects with both East Street and Woodside Avenue for a double crosswalk. There’s no shoulder on the south sidewalk and no sidewalk on the north side of that curve. Hazel is sandwiched between the 25 mph zone on State Street for Bugbee Daycare Center and the 25 mph zone on East Street for the middle school and high school entrance. Daycare children walk with their caretakers on Hazel Street, and public school students walk or bike to and from school Monday through Friday.
Yet the speed limit on this one block between two school zones is 30 mph. Many drivers use this street to avoid East Street on their way to the school or the SUNY campus. If 85% of the cars on Hazel Street were not speeding during the study, the fact remains that 15% were driving faster than 30 mph on a street that should, it would seem, have a limit of 25 mph. Hopefully the city council will find this unsatisfactory and correct the situation.
Marty Van Lenten Becker
Hazel St., Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.