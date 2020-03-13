Kudos to The Daily Star for its lead sponsorship of the regional spelling bee.
The morning was a remarkable display of Central New York State’s brightest young people. I encourage this newspaper’s readers to attend next year’s spelling bee, held at SUNY Oneonta’s Goodrich Theater, and see firsthand the diligence and unfettered smarts of our area students. Winners all, the young men and women on stage are the perfect tonic to the troubling times of their elders.
David M. Hayes
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.