As America observes St. Patrick's Day in obsequious indulgence, I'd like to ask some attention for another Catholic feast day in March, little known St. Joseph's Day. Have you heard of it?
St. Joseph's Day, March 19, is observed in Italy and among Italian Americans as Le Festa di San Giuseppe.
Like most feast days, St. Joseph's Day is celebrated with certain foods, wonderful Italian pastries known as sfinge and zeppoli, wearing a color, in this case, red, and reflection on and honoring of St. Joseph.
Recall that Joseph had the daunting task of fostering baby Jesus. Like most foster parents, Joseph had a lot of responsibility. But there was yet another dimension to his work, which crosses into the realm of incredulity.
He first had to get past the notion that his virgin bride, Mary, was with child. But not just any child. She was supposedly carrying the son of God Almighty himself! Joseph is guided through dreams or revelations, and soon learns that he is to pack up hi new family, and beat feet out of town to escape the murderous rampage of a jealous king. After the death of the king, Joseph had to once again move his family. All the while, his job was to safeguard the Christ child, so he could live to become the savior of the world.
But despite the great importance of his role, Joseph doesn't get much ink the the Bible. However, whether you have Christian faith or not, believe the biblical stories or not, his tale is of a man who remained steadfast as he honored his responsibility to his child. The story of Joseph and the honor we pay him on his feast day serves as the highest example for all of us down to this day.
Robert Calandresa
Oneonta
