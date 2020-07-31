A special thank you to all the supporters of St. Mary’s Food Pantry in Oneonta.
We are certainly in challenging times. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the pantry is open and doing its part keeping everyone safe; the guests who use the pantry and the pantry volunteers and staff. People are donating either money, food or their time. This support along with St. Mary’s Church has helped to keep the pantry open.
The pantry system works by having folks call 607-386-2623 to make an appointment. With this system, the pantry can space the guest arrival so that there is little or no contact. When the guests arrive in the parking lot, they call the same number to inform the pantry staff they are there. They are asked to remain in their cars and pantry staff will come out. The guests are given a clipboard which lists the produce the pantry has. The guest will cross off what they don’t need. From the list, a volunteer will pull the product and another will take it back out to the car. With this system, the guest shave some control over what they will receive and the pantry does not give food that would go to waste. Although the system appears cumbersome, it works very well. Food is essential and so is safety. We are in challenging times, but we are all up for the challenge.
Linda Burns
Delhi
Burns is the pantry coordinator
