The writer of the “In Your Opinion: Olson column calls into question Star’s integrity” letter published on Sept. 1 makes a good and a very much non-trivial point: you have a man on your payroll who believes he is justified in lying if it advances his point of view, and you are letting him get away with it, at the cost of damaging the Star’s reputation.
I recommend the editors read the 1998 Vanity Fair article “Shattered Glass,” by Buzz Bissinger, or see the same-titled movie. The mendacity of Stephen Glass nearly destroyed The New Republic, the magazine that hired him and failed to fact-check him.
Liars start small (frail blonde girl single-handedly butchers a deer out of season while recording the process on her phone) and work their way up (”Obama passed Obamacare in the middle of the night”).
Liars are an insidious, corrupting influence, the flea-ridden dogs we all should know not to lie with.
And Kirby Olson seems to be a documented liar. What is going on here? Can’t The Star find a right-wing writer with integrity and decency?
If you can’t, you should really ask yourselves why.
Ray Crossley
South New Berlin
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.