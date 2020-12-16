As of Wednesday, there have been 16.7 million coronavirus cases and 304,000 associated deaths in our nation. These grim statistics continue to accumulate daily, coupled with thousands of new deaths. Many places in the Midwest do not have any more ICU beds for patients. Health care professionals are concerned about inadequate staffing, lack of needed supplies, such as PPE and equipment such as ventilators and a host of other issues that compound the work of health care and other providers. One forward-thinking public health official secured a large vehicle to store cadavers if and when the morgue was overloaded. It is full right now.
As we struggle with the immediate needs of the sick and dying, others are challenged with feeding their families and keeping a roof over their heads. Landlords are understandably calling for rent as the stimulus money is not flowing in any direction other than toward companies who are already economically stable.
Some leaders continue to promote messages such as the epidemic is a “hoax” and it only affects older people or that mask wearing doesn’t make a difference and, finally, that large gatherings are not contagion events. This is the fake news! Most everyone knows someone who has had the virus and some have died from the virus.
As we wait for vaccinations, let’s show the world that we can direct our attention to those in need. We can wear masks, wash our hands, stay home, and love each other: from near or far. Let us get busy becoming the solution and Make Americans Great Again!
Susan Jean Kenny
Oneonta
