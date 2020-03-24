After nearly two decades of reading The Daily Star and the “opinions” of folks like Tom Sears, Chuck Pinkey and their ilk, we have finally arrived at the key moment that proves that their brand of “conservatism” is as hollow as their rhetoric: the government, yes, that dreadful, hated institution that enabled the rise of America, which they despise for helping people, is now needed more than ever and the would-be emperor Trump has proven beyond a shadow that he has never had any clothes. Their lot have chastised, scolded and drummed into the minds of their ilk the ill-conceived, politically expedient mantra of Reagan that government was the problem.
And yet, here we are, on the eve of a true disaster that their system of thought and practice cannot begin to contend with — and what do we see? Money! Pour money into the systems and (finally) into people’s pockets now (unlike in 2009 when Obama asked and Republicans said no), deficits be damned. The people who suffer be damned.
Trump has proven that the modern Republican Party is as transactional and superficial as most people think they are; their time of governing through fear and loathing will soon come to an end as the citizens bear witness to their mendacity and ego as people needlessly die.
Shame. Shame on all of those who stoke the flames of resentment and lies — we see and know you and you have proved most wanting.
Tim Vatovec
Kingston
