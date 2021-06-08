The New York State Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Association Inc. needs our help. It is asking us all to support current pending legislation in Albany to create a task force that will craft solutions to the challenges facing ambulance services in our state’s rural areas. Our local League of Women Voters is proud to do so, and strongly supports Senate Bill 3503 and Assembly Bill 1561-C.
The LWV has long recognized and appreciated our region’s hardworking volunteer and paid emergency medical services. Those dedicated people are among the local heroes in our rural communities, essential to our communities’ health and quality of life. This past year the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of these rural emergency medical services.
We ask all residents to join us in supporting this initiative by contacting your representatives in the Assembly and the Senate, in the Oneonta area:
Assemblyman John Salka: Telephone, 518-455-4807; email, salkaj@nyassembly.gov.
Sen. Peter Oberacker: Telephone, 518-455-3131; email, oberacker@nysenate.gov.
With the Legislature’s June recess to begin soon, please call today.
Alice Collins and Steve Londner
Oneonta
Collins and Londner write on behalf of the LWV of the Oneonta Area Steering Committee.
