“Elsa soaks NYC and New England” (The Daily Star, July 10-11) is only the latest in a long list of climate change fueled disasters.
More than 200 people have died as a result of unprecedented heat waves across the West. Cherries and blueberries in British Columbia are literally cooking on trees and bushes.
These realities presage a future of even more extreme weather patterns, unlivable heat, widespread disease, ecosystem collapse, and the list goes on.
Yet this year, the New York State Legislature felt no sense of urgency about passing significant climate change mitigation legislation. The to-do list remains long. It includes passage of the Climate and Community Investment Act, which provides investment for decarbonization measures through a much-needed tax on carbon; the Clean Futures Act, which bans the building of power plants that run on fossil fuels; electric vehicles legislation, which requires light duty trucks and buses to run on electricity by 2035; and the New York State Build Public Renewable Act, which enables the state power authority to begin a mass buildout of the bond-funded renewable energy projects we desperately need.
A recent study examining public attitudes about infrastructure spending revealed that Republicans and Democrats support big investments if they are designed to tackle the threats posed by climate change (https://tinyurl.com/uecbsbns). That their constituents express support for such commitments should spur state legislators on both sides of the aisle to act as a first order of business in the next legislative session and insist Governor Cuomo make signing such legislation a priority.
Diane Matza
Clinton
