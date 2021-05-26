The stream of information confirming the economic threat to our nation from climate change is growing. Thanks to The Daily Star for sharing the facts with the public, “Study: Global warming added $8 billion to Sandy’s price tag” (May 19).
The transportation sector accounts for about a third of carbon emissions here in New York, and this sector badly needs a retrofit if we are to reduce the possibility of more storms like Sandy. Indeed, transportation has been getting a great deal of press lately.
We have known for decades that air pollution poses serious threats to our health. But only recently, thanks to a study by The Union of Concerned Scientists, have we learned how the urban segregation experienced by communities of color has exposed them to 23-34% more of those toxins fossil fuels spew into the air every time we get into our cars.
Finally, the automotive industry is taking tailpipe emissions’ role in causing climate change seriously. Earlier this year GM announced a commitment to offer 30 new electric vehicles by 2025. And now Ford has introduced its “truck of the future,” an all-electric model of the best-selling, gas-guzzling F-150. All this means the time is right for Gov. Cuomo to adopt ACT, the California Advanced Clean Trucks rule. ACT calls for at least 30 percent of new truck and bus sales to be zero-emission by 2030 and 100% zero-emission by 2050.
New York state should view the 2030 target as a minimum; experts believe the state can achieve between 30-50% of new truck and bus sales by 2030 and 100% zero-emission by 2045.
To do any less means adding to the public health, economic and climate change crises we are already facing.
Bob Muller
Edmeston
