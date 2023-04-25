I was glad to read about the cleanup effort promoted by the Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful project. However, it’s like fingers on a blackboard to hear our area referred to by our state government as being part of the “Mohawk Valley.”
We’re in the Susquehanna Valley. The Susquehanna River is one of the oldest in the world, it’s the longest one on the East Coast, it starts in Cooperstown, and it runs through Oneonta and the rest of our valley.
Enough with the misguided state efforts to cancel the Susquehanna Valley. It deserves recognition!
Kerry Lynch
Davenport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.