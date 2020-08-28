“Excess proceeds” refers to what remains from a tax foreclosure sale after the payment of delinquent taxes, interest, penalties and any other fees reasonably related to the foreclosure and sale of a property. We might believe through common sense that these funds automatically flow to the delinquent borrower. But this is NOT the case in many counties and states.
Just last month, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in Rafaeli, LLC v Oakland County that proceeds from a tax sale had to be returned to the taxpayer. Prior to this ruling, county treasurers in Michigan were allowed to pocket all of the proceeds from auctioned properties. The Michigan Supreme Court unanimously ruled that this aspect of law was an unconstitutional taking under the Michigan constitution.
Excess proceeds should be returned, anything else is theft.
We often see abuse in how auctions are advertised and managed. Procedures can often be overly complex and orchestrated to ensure that only preferred buyers can bid on a property. This is corruption of course, fewer bidders means a lower price. The state legislature should adopt a law to charge the state Comptroller’s office to monitor these bidding activities.
A state law requiring proportional returns would be an excellent approach. Appraise a property using a neutral party without a conflict of interest. When the property is sold, compare the selling price to appraised value, and allow for only that fraction of return for taxes, so that the municipality is better encouraged to get a good asking price for the property. For example if the appraised value is $100,000, taxes owed are $10,000, but the auction sell price is only $50,000, then the municipality only gets to recover $5,000 of tax delinquency. You can bet this would encourage better auction behavior!
Timothy OConnor
Maryland
O'Connor is a Libertarian write-in candidate for the New York State Senate District 51.
