“Debate over electricity-only rule gets heated” (Daily Star 5/13) reveals the all-too-common hypocrisy of Republicans who claim concern for consumers as a driving force in their opposition to New York’s Climate Action Council renewable heat plan. The truth is far more complex.
First of all, the Republican focus on costs of the All-Electric Building Act fails to acknowledge how gas suppliers in the United States have tripled their spending on gas infrastructure in the last decade and passed those costs on to consumers. Second, Republicans fail to concede that indoor gas pollution has led to thousands of premature deaths and billions of dollars in health care costs in New York state, costs that would be greatly reduced by a move away from fossil fuels. And third, Assemblyman Smullen invokes China as the biggest threat to climate mitigation. This is disingenuous at best. The fact is that China’s emissions have grown as a direct result of our and Europe’s outsourcing of manufacturing to that country.
New York state Republicans must understand that climate change is bringing the cycle of flooding and drought right up to their constituents’ back doors, and doing so with increasing severity and unpredictability. Just in the past month, residents of Upstate and Central New York have repeatedly been alerted to wildfires threats because of low humidity and little rain. It’s time for bipartisan support for the most important legislation New York must pass this year: Pass the All-Electric building Act Now.
Diane Matza
Clinton
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.