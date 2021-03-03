Executive Order 203, the N.Y.S. Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative and its Guidance, is an inspiring directive whose fulfilment has been violated by Delaware County’s undertaking from the outset. Both Board of Supervisors Chair Tina Mole and Sheriff Craig DuMond have insisted on the misguided interpretation that state accreditation satisfies the EO requirements; yet the title of the order is obviously otherwise.
Although the guidance warns: “Your process will not be successful if it simply restates the current functions, strategies and operations of the police department, without deep and probing consideration of the perspectives of those who seek reform”; the committee failed to examine the role of the police in the community or to consider the specific E.O. mandated topics. Further, the committee has addressed only a very few issues and has not undertaken the kind of engagement, research and thinking outlined in the guidance and urged in the E.O.
Although transparency, community involvement and collaboration are watch words of the E.O., the committee has made no effort at compliance. It failed to solicit community input — meant to be the basis of recommendations — in truly meaningful ways, relying on an online survey that was barely publicized, avoiding Zoom town halls or free comment. The committee composition does not meet the diversity guidelines — racially, socio-economically, in terms of varying community interests — excludes some mandated members and is county-employee top-heavy.
In response to the complaints of the five “civilian” committee members about the proposed plan, Chair Mole instructed that they were mere consultants (see, The Daily Star, March 2). For these and other reasons, we must urge the state to reject the Delaware County plan; there was no reinvention and little collaboration.
Jehed Diamond
Delhi
