Every day brings stark news of how the coronavirus pandemic has worsened hunger in New York state. Food pantries, the local school districts and our local free feeding programs have continued to provide food for families and individuals who are in need. As we enter the summer months, we know hunger will remain a challenge throughout the economic downturn and we need to continue to focus on ensuring that food-insecure families and individuals do not go hungry. That is why Catholic Charities will continue to make every effort to enroll people in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through our Nutrition Outreach and Education Program. New York’s Nutrition Outreach and Education Program provides free, confidential services to help people learn about and apply for SNAP benefits.
Thanks to NOEP, Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties has been able to provide SNAP application assistance to about 500 people each year so they can afford the food they need. NOEP is a critical front-line response for low-income families, seniors, disabled and veterans who are food insecure and need help applying for benefits.
Since the start of the pandemic, requests for NOEP assistance have continued and we have responded to those requests. With state budget cuts looming, funding for NOEP services may be at risk and our community may lose these critical services. The state has rightfully invested millions of dollars into food banks to meet the immediate needs of New Yorkers who need food now. However, SNAP benefits will provide long-term relief to struggling families. NOEP services help people apply for SNAP and the state’s investment in NOEP is needed now more than ever.
Lynn Glueckert
Oneonta
Glueckert is executive director of Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties
