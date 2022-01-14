Concerning your Jan. 7 front page story, “Police union urges Hochul to reduce personnel turnover,” I, for one, would urge the governor to ignore the union’s request because the turnover actually benefits local taxpayers.
Using state budget resources for training officers employed by various state law enforcement agencies removes this training burden from local communities, when these officers seek later employment with county, city and village police forces. Otherwise, counties and municipalities would have to finance the cost of training by using local property tax revenue.
Furthermore, these local law enforcement agencies benefit from hiring well-trained individuals of consistent quality.
I do not agree that the state is “literally throwing away millions of dollars every year,” as police Union President Vilar claims. The money is actually an indirect financial subsidy to local governments, which I welcome. Thank you Mr. Vilar, for any work you do in Albany that increases state funding for officer training, even if you do not see an expected payback in growing union membership.
Richard Blabey
Cooperstown
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.