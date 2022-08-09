“Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats up” (Daily Star 7/27) makes clear how special interests and opportunistic politicians have stymied efforts to get the climate crisis under control.
In the last few weeks, Republicans in the New York state legislature have worked overtime to spread misinformation about New York’s transition to a renewable economy. George Borrello has falsely claimed wind power is not feasible for freshwater lakes such as Lake Erie despite the success of this technology in Europe. Joe Griffo, Ken Blankenbush and others have also falsely claimed that the All-Electric Building Act, which places a ban on gas infrastructure in new buildings, will hurt consumers.
Are these politicians so beholden to their fossil fuel producer donors that they are inured to the suffering climate change has already brought to their constituents? In just the last several years, these constituents have experienced extreme heat, crop failures and unprecedented cycles of drought and flooding. We cannot allow GOP naysayers to continue to sow doubt about the damage fossil fuel dependence has wrought, damage that will only intensify if inaction reigns.
Our Supreme Court, in its blinkered wisdom, has chosen to hamper the EPA’s ability to tackle air pollution and climate change. The founding fathers did not intend for the Constitution to be a cudgel, beating back every effort of the government to address the needs of the public. Until Congress can reanimate our belief that the government serves the people, not polluters, the states must step in to accomplish that goal. Republican intransigence on this issue is unacceptable. That means Gov. Hochul must prioritize New York’s climate agenda by supporting the Climate Action Council’s Draft Scoping plan, with its focus on clean energy and green transportation investments. The need could not be more urgent.
Bob Muller
Edmeston
Effects of climate change are growing
The year was 1990 when I first heard the term “global warming.” It was in a radio broadcast from Cornell University.
Over the next couple decades, I learned more and more about what that meant; the causes, the possible effects, and the potential of humanity to slow or stop its progress.
I also had to endure the idiocy of pretending that there was any legitimacy to the “deniers” doubts. The parade of fools who referenced the work of dubious scientists, who muddied the water with their crack-pot nonsense. The “debate” went on year after year as governments around the world dragged their feet and kicked the can down the road.
Al Gore made monumental efforts to educate us all and was mocked by climate change deniers. So, decades were wasted without serious action, and now we are paying the price of stupidity; droughts, floods, wildfires, warming oceans (resulting in more devastating storms), lethal heatwaves and the extinction of thousands of species.
I grew up in Delaware County. A 90-degree summer day was almost unheard of. Most summers passed never seeing anything above the 80s. We have already topped 90 many times this year.
The World Meteorological Organization’s chief, Petteri Taalas, said recently, “In the future these kinds of heatwaves are going to be normal.” The drastic reduction of fossil fuel burning is not optional, it’s a matter of survival. The party is over. The pampered sector of the human race will have to accept less; less heat, less cooling, less travel. So, if you are fortunate enough to have a basement, you may want to make it comfortable. You’ll be spending much of your summers there, unless of course you live near the ocean or in a flood zone.
It is, as Al put it, an inconvenient truth.
Michael Perry
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.