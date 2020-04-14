This is an important election year — we face critical issues: rebuilding our economy, addressing climate change, improving healthcare, and many others at the local, state and national levels. Our votes may never count more.
Be aware that already announced are a number of changes to the original schedules of our village and federal primary elections, and for voter registration too. The Democratic presidential primary is now scheduled for June 23.
In his latest emergency executive order, Governor Cuomo expanded the absentee ballot process for all elections through June 23. For these elections, an absentee ballot is available to all registered voters upon request, “based on temporary illness” or “the potential for contraction of the COVID-19 virus.”
To vote absentee in these elections, you must apply for an absentee ballot. For an application, contact your county Board of Elections. In Otsego County: go to https://www.otsegocounty.com and use the Department drop-down menu. On the BOE page, you’ll see a link to print out an application. Or call 607-547-4247.
To help navigate these changes, The League of Women Voters of New York State has established a webpage with answers to many of the questions you might have. It will be regularly updated. https://my.lwv.org/new-york-state/new-york-state
To register to vote, or to check on your voter registration, visit: https://www.vote411.org/
Check with local offices for possible changes in your village or school board elections.
Your vote is your voice.
Steve Londner
Oneonta
Londner is a Steering Committee member with the League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area.
