“Republicans chose as their leader the single most loathsome figure in American public life, a man possessed of not a single human virtue. He would inevitably call them to descend to the moral void where he resides. And when they did — enthusiastically — they showed us not just who he is, but who they are as well.”
With that statement from Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman in mind I have to say that Elise Stefanik really is an appropriate choice for Trump’s vice president.
Walter F. Wouk
Summit
