“U.S blizzard expected to impact millions” (Daily Star 12/13) reminds us yet again that increasingly intense storms fueled by climate change put people at risk no matter where they live. Climate change poses existential threats; yet we have made far too little progress in addressing it.
The Inflation Reduction Act passed this year, a first in major climate legislation, shouldn’t have been as contentious as it was. After all, the costs of climate disasters are a major drain on the economy. In 2020, the United States experienced 22 such events, each costing more than $1 billion. Yet some congressional Republicans continue to deny the crisis and call for the IRA’s repeal. It now seems certain no additional federal legislation on climate will pass in the next two years.
That is why the states must ramp up their efforts. A recent article in the Financial Times by Martin Wolf says it’s imperative we accelerate the renewable energy transition. New York has plans to do just that. In fact, States at Risk, a project that examines the impacts of climate change on each of the states, gives New York an "A" rating on preparedness. But we will keep that A only if we implement the state’s climate plan, the CLCPA.
On Dec. 19, the Climate Action Council will vote on its final scoping plan. We must urge members to stick to the strict emissions targets outlined in the CLCPA and reject proposals by fossil fuel voices intent on promoting hydrogen and so-called renewable natural gas. We should also urge Gove. Hochul to propose an executive budget that includes a plan to phase out and close down existing gas-fired power plants and to enact the All-Electric Building Act.
Diane Matza
Clinton
