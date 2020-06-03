The federal government began sending debit cards to many citizens in our area as our “federal stimulus payment.” There’s little information about how to access cash from the cards if one wants or needs cash from the card. Here’s what you need to do to get cash.
1. Call the toll free number provided by the debit card company and activate your card. Ask how much money has been placed on your card; your bank can’t figure this out.
2. Go to your bank. Ask for a cash advance on the FULL AMOUNT of what’s on the card. If you don’t take all the money off the card you’ll be charged each time you take a cash advance.
3. Deposit your cash in your savings or checking account and use as you need to.
4. Make sure your bank doesn’t charge a fee to take a cash advance. Community Bank and Sidney Federal Credit Union do not.
5. If your bank does, your only option to avoid paying a fee is to make reoccurring trips to a free AllPoint ATM (in Oneonta, Dunkin', Speedway, Rite Aid and Walgreens have AllPoint ATMS) where you can take $750 a day. But if you have $2,400 coming to you (typical for most families of two adults) you will have to make four trips over four days to get your full money from the ATM. You’ll also have to walk around with that cash between the ATM and your bank.
6. Please pass this information onto a friend.
Diane Carlton
Otego
