Your AP story, “States turn to nuclear power to cut carbon emissions” was mildly better than January take-outs in the Wall Street Journal and Time magazine. But like them, its promotion of Microsoft founder Bill Gates’s nuclear-plant manufacturing corporation amounts to greenwashing of proven catastrophic technologies.
Gates’s revival of liquid sodium nuclear technology is one that previously led to the meltdown and largest release of radiation within our states. There are clusters of cancer cases among residents not told of that meltdown where they live in what is now part of Los Angeles.
The same basic sodium technology powered our Navy’s Seawolf submarine — later abandoned off the coast of Maryland encased in concrete — along with that technology. Liquid sodium explodes when in contact with water. It burns when exposed to air. It corrodes metal containers over time.
Over 75 years after the development of nuclear power there is nowhere to store its waste safely for the thousands of years that it remains toxic. When the Soviet Union built a disposal site for it in the Ural Mountains there was a chemical explosion that spread more radiation over Europe than the still toxic meltdown of its Chernobyl reactor in Ukraine. The Soviets kept it secret. The CIA likewise did for decades after discovering the large section of the Urals permanently evacuated.
Workers are still trying to stabilize the nuclear waste in the Hanford reservation in eastern Washington. It is famous not only for nuclear power but for its role in the creation of the first nuclear weapons. The radioactive waste has spread underground to near, and probably in, the river system that serves our northwest’s thirst.
Climate collapse is escalating but mitigating it with unsafe technology is murderously stupid. Greenwashing billionaires’ profiting is complicit. Read more in January’s Harper’s Magazine.
Michael Kaufman
Bovina
Kaufman is a former member of the Oil, Chemical, and Atomic Workers Union. He says he helped teach thousands of trade unionists and their corporate executives how to identify workplace hazards, their causes and best practices for protection.
