I am writing in response to a “Sound Off” comment regarding a letter to the editor written by Becca Brooks.
Dear (oh, right, I don’t know your name because you chose to be anonymous because ...) You listed statements that you believe Joe Biden lied about. Trump has lied so many times that the list would be an entire book. As of July 9, 2020, Trump had made a total of 20,055 false or misleading claims. The worst of Trump’s lies have negatively impacted our country in the most egregious way. His lies about the coronavirus have led to 218,793 deaths and 8.2 million cases of COVID-19 in this country as of Oct. 15.
You think Joe Biden telling Trump “Will you shut up, man?” is “undignified, unprofessional” and “shows dementia”? Please tell me how you rate the statement made from the White House by Trump on Sept. 7: “Biden is a stupid person.”
I’m curious how you might categorize Trump’s constant name-calling (creepy, sleepy, crooked, lyin’, monster, sick puppy, basically brain-dead, fake Pocahantas, horseface, Fredo, rocket man) and bullying behavior. How dignified is it for a president to mock a 16 year old?
From the website Stopbulling.gov, verbal bullying is defined as the use of language to berate another person and includes teasing, mocking, taunting or name-calling. It seemed obvious to me that as an experienced educator, Becca Brooks was addressing Trump’s bullying combative behavior; behavior that is not acceptable in the school environment; behavior that is far from presidential, professional or dignified; behavior that is tearing this country apart.
Please vote to stop this destructive behavior.
Penelope Cypress
Oneonta
