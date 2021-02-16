During the afternoon of Feb. 3, my wife and I were about to exit BJ’s in Oneonta and we were in the foyer while an employee of BJ’s was checking our receipt. As this was taking place an unidentified male entered the store without a mask and the clerk addressed him stating, “Sir, you have to wear a mask.” This unidentified male’s response was, “I have a medical excuse.” At this point, the clerk was going to allow him to enter and both my wife and I objected and asked for the manager. This male then became very aggressive and his rationale changed to, “This COVID is not real and I don’t have to wear a mask.” I could have predicted this.
At this point, it became apparent this man had a degree in epidemiology.
The manager did respond and told the male to enter the store and told us there was, “Nothing I can do. I have to let him in.”
BJ’s has signs posted as you enter stating, “masks are required.” If customers refuse to wear a mask, they can eject them from their store. Any customers who object to shopping with a mask can call their orders in and have them brought out to their vehicles for payment and pickup. I know this service is available at BJ’s.
The United States has surpassed 450,000 deaths and these deaths are all science-based and “REAL.” If you become infected with this virus or are injured by combative customers who feel empowered to bully their way into and around stores, please review your situation with a law firm and call the police if you are injured.
George K. Crippen
Fly Creek
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.