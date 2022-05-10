We so appreciate that The Daily Star covered our memorial gathering for the women that served in the military during WW II (Local women of WWII honored at Legion Hall — May 3). It was a special evening for the descendants and friends of these incredible women. We have gotten very positive feed back about the article from both family and community. Thank you for your involvement in making this event meaningful.
Yvonne Eckert
Laurens
