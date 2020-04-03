Thank you for writing the article on the addition of Bea’s to Franklin. We come for vacations to your area and we will make sure to experience her new place. Bea consistently pays attention to detail and she always has those beautiful fresh food products. I’m sure she will be a big hit with her famous sandwiches. My whole family loves them. She is unique and adored. Thanks for bringing it to my attention that she is in Franklin now. See you all there this summer. We love Franklin!
Vera Kratochwill
Savannah, Georgia
