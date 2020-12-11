I must applaud Sarah Eames for shedding light on the squalid conditions at our beloved, historic landmark, the Unadilla House. It is a harrowing story beautifully told, stocked with a Dickensian cast of troubled souls, rogues and ruffians, and with an eye for lurid detail matched only by the author’s compassion for all involved, from the absent landlord on down to the diminutive, bewhiskered unfortunates discovered in one of the property’s dilapidated residences — and featuring, too, a delightful surprise appearance by local hero Erin Insigna, who seems to occupy all her days and nights in rescuing local animals from abuse, neglect and misfortune.
My humblest gratitude goes out to the New York state troopers doing their best to keep our community safe, and to Mr. and Mrs. Insigna for their efforts to assist the occupants of this property, great and small. And I pray that the residents of the UH find stable housing with working utilities, regular employment, and some measure of comfort in these difficult times. I pray, too, that Mr. Hatzidakis, the landlord, works out whatever it is he happens to be going through at the moment and manages to get this unique, historic property back on track, for the safety and happiness of everyone in our community.
As a sidenote, I was gratified to find that the Daily Star’s COVID-19 case ticker had been moved, at least temporarily, to Page 3 of the paper, to make room for Ms. Eames’ important and moving exposé. As Ms. Eames’ story amply demonstrates, there are many things happening locally of great public concern aside from COVID, and we would be wise to attend to them, but this can only happen if our journalists continue to ask the tough questions and seek out the stories we need to hear.
Unity H. Falls
Unadilla
