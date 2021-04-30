I have some great advice for anyone who wants to live a stronger, healthier, more disciplined life. I no longer eat beef, pork or any other meat, or most dairy products.
If you become a strict vegetarian, like me, your overall health and fitness will improve dramatically. And it will be easier to stay away from artery cloggers such as butter, cheese or anything with cream in it.
I’m sure you already know how important it is to stay away from candy, soda, diet soda and every other kind of junk food. I personally consider pizza, burgers and ice cream to be junk food as well.
You need to recognize the many health problems associated with drinking coffee, too, which for some people is just as bad as smoking or consuming alcoholic beverages.
I needn’t say much about getting enough exercise because that’s obvious to all of us — but statistics show that vegetarians get more exercise than people who eat meat. Of course there are exceptions to the rule but if you get into the habit of eating eggs or beans too often, or too much cheese, you are likely to offend the people around you. Holding in gas, however, is a great way to exercise self-control and to discipline your own body.
Strict vegetarians, like me, already know that too much dairy can intensify the health problems caused by eating meat.
Just remember that plant-based protein and a daily multivitamin are always the better choice. So now that you know more about the vegetarian diet and lifestyle, I strongly recommend that you become a strict vegetarian, like me.
I’m just being honest when I say that if you don’t become one, it will be hard for you to keep up with those of us who do.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.