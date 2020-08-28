Seeing so many parents bringing their college kids back to Oneonta, with area school boards trying to reckon with how they're going to reopen in person classes; I say, be extraordinarily careful. I know all precautions, PPE, reconfigured classroom space, testing and tracing operations, must all be funded and ready to go; that the state and federal governments have provided all the necessary financial and tech support, needed. No? Then don't reopen; keep the kids home!
As I see it the greatest threat to physically reopening our schools and colleges is too many people still do not respect the power of the virus, due in large part to the phony misinformation coming from the White House. So I say, take another six month break from school until Trump is out of office. You can't trust a thing he says, in fact doing the exact opposite of his failing advice, would be best. Open the schools in March 2021!
As much as I believe children need to be back in school, now is not the time. I would propose a national parents boycott which keeps kids home until Trump is out of office. American parents, don't risk the health of your kids and families by entrusting them to follow a person who ran from dealing with the COVID-19 virus and appears to be content with just letting people die; the "death president"
There are now well nearly 180,000 dead Americans with tens of thousands of more to come and 50 million Americans out of work; so what does he do? He urges states to reopen their economies virtually without limitations or restriction, thus promoting more death. Experts agree things are going to get worse with a second wave and flu this fall and winter! Keep your kids home!
Albert Colone
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.