For Thanksgiving this year, I am thankful for a gift that God game me back in November 2010 called Gematria. I accidently stumbled upon this gift while I was a patient at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown with nothing but a Bible, pen and paper to keep my mind occupied.
Gematria is another name for numerology that the Jewish people first began using back in Old Testament times, especially through Moses and the Israelites who were slaves in Egypt as recorded in the book of Exodus.
The reason I am so thankful for Gematria is because it can greatly increase people’s faith, which will increase our courage, and ultimately increase the love we have for God and other people. That’s what any true sign from God will do. But Gematria is very special and helpful to me because, truth be told, I wouldn’t even be a born again Christian without it. My born again experience came in December of 2010, less than a month after I become a devout student of Gematria.
I’m not saying that learning Gematria is necessary for anyone’s salvation or making it to heaven one day. But I am saying that any born again Christian will grow and become more mature, and more useful to Jesus Christ in saving people, if they learn Gematria and try hard to excel at it.
After all, Gematria is a sign from God that can yield the same benefits and Moses and Aaron’s sign of transforming their staffs into snakes back in the Exodus.
So if you, the reader of this letter, would like to learn how to use Gematria and excel at it, and you have sincere desire to build up other people’s faith, then please come ask me so we can get started today.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
