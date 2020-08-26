I feel that the photo depicting the article “SUNY Oneonta students begin to return” is irresponsible. One person is wearing no mask, one person is wearing a mask with his nose exposed and one person is wearing a mask appropriately.
Of all of the people moving back to campus, this was the best visual representation you could find to instill confidence in the this community and support the statement made by Lachin Squair chief facilities planning and safety officer SUNY Oneonta: “Our aim is to keep the campus community and the larger community, safe.”
If nothing else, you should give Lachin Squair the opportunity to let the community know he disagrees with the image.
Penelope Knight Cypress
Oneonta
