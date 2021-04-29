SUNY Oneonta is conducting a presidential search. Selecting the right candidate is an important decision. As evidenced by the summary departure in October 2020 of an incumbent president at the peak of the COVID crisis, presidential decisions do matter.
This is perhaps the most critical juncture in the 132-year history of the college. A host of issues are in play — public health; revenue and expenditures; the continuing evolution of technology; balancing diversity and consensus; the demographics of student recruitment; navigating uncertainty in New York state government given the crisis in the governor’s office; and creating a curricular and extracurricular experience that prepares graduates for employment, lifelong learning and citizenship responsibilities.
Walk down any residential street in Oneonta and you will find at least one house with a direct connection to the college through a family member, past or present, working or studying at the college. Without SUNY Oneonta student and employee residences and retail purchases, our community’s best days would be in the past tense.
During the past three years, SUNY Oneonta has had two presidents and one acting president. It is essential that the next president reinvest the leadership of the college with excellence and stability.
The next president of SUNY Oneonta should possess, as did past presidents Alan Donovan and Nancy Kleniewski, a terminal degree in an academic discipline. Leaders cannot convincingly motivate others to attainments they have not achieved. SUNY Oneonta’s next president should have a substantial and exemplary record of teaching, research, publication and leadership in higher education.
The manager of a service station should feel comfortable under the hood of the car. And a college president ought to know how to stand in front of a classroom and teach effectively.
Bill Simons and Edward Wesnofske
Oneonta
Simons is a professor of history and Wesnofske is professor emeritus of sociology at SUNY Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.