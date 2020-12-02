I would like to address the editorial that was recently published by your newspaper. It refers to a flawed restart plan.
I will start with the idea that President Craig had no evidence that we are lagging behind in in-person instruction. Had the writer researched they would have found the following information. As of Nov. 14, these were the percentages of in person classes being offered at other SUNY schools: Brockport 54%, Cortland 37% and expected to increase, Fredonia 60%, Geneseo 59%, New Paltz 35%, Plattsburgh 50%, Potsdam 50% and Westbury 30%.
To make fun of President Craig for acknowledging that some students are not wired for remote learning is frankly, ignorant. Lots of these poor kids are struggling and that needs to be addressed.
President Craig has brought forth a plan that is light years from what we had. The school has committed to providing safe, socially distanced mask-to-mask learning not just for the students but the faculty.
The entire world has had to adjust and adapt and Oneonta is no different. We parents support the school and the staff and are committed to helping make this restart plan a success. The new testing regimens, once implemented, will be huge in helping the school be successful. We have a new faculty liaison who will work directly with off-campus students and the community and new stringent consequences for students who fall out of line.
The editorial refers to the concern of off campus kids returning, many never left and even more moved in after dorms closing. They have been volunteering in town and been productive parts of the community.
Gabbie Brink
Huntington
