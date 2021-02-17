I thought I would share the following information regarding SUNY Oneonta:
Since restarting our testing program in January for the spring semester, SUNY Oneonta has administered more than 7,500 COVID tests. Last week, just .39% of the more than 2,000 people who came through our testing center tested positive. These results are encouraging for our campus, our students, their parents and the entire Oneonta community.
Weekly testing, like mask wearing, is becoming part of students’ routine. The saliva test we use is one of the most accurate in the world. It’s less invasive than a nasal swab. Students are in and out of our testing center in less than 10 minutes and they usually receive their test result within about 48 hours.
While convenient, reliable testing is the cornerstone of our spring plan, our commitment goes well beyond that. We run our own contact tracing program, have an after-hours hotline for students needing medical advice and communicate regularly with students who are in isolation, regardless of whether they live on or off campus.
Overwhelmingly, our students are taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID. However, the college acts swiftly when students ignore our testing mandate, become lax in completing a daily health screen or behave in ways that put those around them at risk.
This isn’t most students, though. Most students who chose to come to Oneonta this semester love it here, take pride in being responsible neighbors and gladly do their part every day to stay out of harm’s way. That is what it takes to face down this pandemic: all of us working together and keeping safety top of mind.
Franklin Chambers
Oneonta
Chambers is vice president for external affairs at SUNY Oneonta.
