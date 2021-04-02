As someone who worked in the disaster planning and response field for a number of years, I had gained a great appreciation for the science of planning and logistics.
This past week, my sister and I were both amazed and relieved as we participated in the SUNY Oneonta vaccination clinic held at SUNY’s Alumni Field House. The process was, in my humble opinion, as close as perfection as any organization might hope to come in planning and executing its role in our statewide vaccination program. The New York National Guardsmen who supported the professional staff were simply amazing as they carried out their assignments!
KUDOS to SUNY Oneonta and to all the professional staff and guardsmen who participated in the process.
Maureen Dill
Morris
