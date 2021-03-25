I find it both laughable and sad that SUNY Oneonta will not be holding a live graduation once again. Most SUNY schools, both large and small are holding live, in-person graduations. However, the local school has once again decided that the graduates are not worth it.
Most reasons we are given lead us to believe it has to do with the local officials do not want it. They do not want the influx of people, who WILL spend money in town and the local hotels, restaurants and shops.
Well guess what? The people are still coming. They need to help pack up and pick up their kids.
But now instead of a full weekend of visitors you will have many coming for the day and spending a lot less money in town. So after a year of closures and loss of funds, once again the school and city are telling us we are not wanted.
Allow the kids a live graduation. They worked hard for four years, and been supportive and conscientious neighbors, and they deserve it
Jay Allen
Lake Katrine
