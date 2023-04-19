Blake Fleming has been a dedicated employee of SUNY Oneonta the past 16 years. Blake is known for teaching History of Rock music along with private ensembles and drumming lessons.
Blake cares about each and every one of his students and brings first-hand experience to the classroom. He is a role model for many and remains open for anyone to reach out to him.
Unfortunately, Blake recently found out that the school no longer wants him to teach the History of Rock course. Ever since Blake took over this class, students are often waitlisted because the demand for the course is so high. His students care deeply about him and his family and would hate for this to be his last semester teaching at SUNY Oneonta. A petition has been created on change.org “Save Blake Fleming’s Job” to advocate for Blake.
