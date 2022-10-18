The representative election of the 21st District is very important for democracy and truthfulness.
The prior president led this country into a period of extreme division, hatred and lies. He created a rebellion that violated the principles on which our country was founded.
The present representative has abandoned morality and righteousness to fosters those lies and actions. The people of the district deserve better. Voting for Matt Castelli will restore decency, pride, integrity and hope to the respectful people of the North Country and the nation.
Thomas Porter
Saratoga Springs
