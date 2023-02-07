The Daily Star’s announcement, “Electric vehicle charging hub opens in Hancock” (Feb. 1), is not only welcome news but an acknowledgement of a new reality, the tripling of electric vehicle sales in just the last two years.
This much-needed transition away from fossil-fueled transportation coincides both with the Biden administration’s goal of a net zero transportation sector by 2050 and with New York state’s adoption in December of the ACCII (Advanced Clean Car) as an emergency rulemaking. Public comment is now open at air.regs@dec.ny.gov. It runs through March 6, and will be followed by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s development of the final rules.
Climate anxiety is increasing globally and in New York, where just this past year we have seen our neighbors in communities across the state suffer the impacts of extreme weather. That is why we must urge Gov. Kathy Hochul and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos to ensure the final rules fully support the mandates of New York’s climate law, the CLCPA, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors by 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. Surely, the fossil fuel industry will fight these measures as they have deceptively done for decades. But we must resist their opposition because the benefits to our long-term health and to planet sustainability will be enormous.
Diane Matza
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.