We all know that 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, so it’s important to support our community moving forward.
Given the slowdown in business across the country, it’s likely that small businesses need help. In September 2020, Yelp data showed 60% of business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic are now permanent. Supporting local businesses is vital during this uncertain time.
One way to support a business is to buy a gift card from them. This gives the business immediate cash flow and will make a good gift later on. It is also important to shop online and order takeout if possible. This method limits the risks of unnecessary social interaction.
You can also support local businesses through social media. It doesn’t cost you any money to like, comment, or retweet a business’s post, but exposure is always important.
Nathaniel Dennis
Treadwell
This letter was written as part of Steven DiCarlo’s Participation in Government class at Franklin Central School.
