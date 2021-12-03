To Harry Levine — thank you for your excellent editorial in last weekend’s Star. The value of local 501 organizations is so underscored that you have brought out the true values of the fantastic local organizations and how easy it is to be a major player in our local community. Kudos.
Jim Renckens
Richfield Springs
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.