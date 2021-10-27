I am writing to urge my neighbors in District 3 (Laurens and Otego) to vote for Caitlin Ogden to be our representative on the Otsego County Board.
As we continue to navigate the choppy waters of these challenging times, we need fresh ideas, clear-eyed leadership and the courage to be honest and open with constituents — ALL constituents. Caitlin’s communication skills, her integrity and her commitment to truth will serve us all well in county government.
Please join me in voting for a better future for our district and for Otsego County.
Cathryn James
Oneonta
