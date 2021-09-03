On Sept. 26, I will honor the memory of my husband and best friend, Terry, in the Oneonta Walk to End Alzheimer’s taking place at Neahwa Park. Terry was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 52. I walk for him, for all who suffer from dementia, for their caregivers and all who are on this journey with a loved one.
More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by this disease. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families right here in Oneonta and beyond during these difficult times. The association was with Terry and me every step of the way and helped us to have a richer life than I ever thought possible. It is because of the support we received that I’ve recently taken on a position for the Alzheimer’s Association Advisory Council representing New York. This voluntary position will help further the programs that are offered to those affected by dementia including caregiver support groups and a wide variety of educational programs that address every phase of the disease.
This will be the 18th year that Terry’s Team has walked, and we can’t wait to be back in person. Walk raises hope for the day when we will see the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease. Join me in the fight and register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk today.
Carol Kiehn Kirkey
Oneonta
