Village trustees are elected representatives for the village residents. The role of trustee provides for the overall guidance and direction of the village of Sidney. These trustees are ultimately responsible for issues relating to laws and ordinances plus the village budget.
Vic Tartaglia has been a village trustee for the Sidney Village Board since 2012. His dedicated tenure has been with passion and perseverance to the challenges concerning the past eight-plus years. He has also been deputy mayor for the past five years. This involves duties and functions of the mayor of Sidney.
A little background on Vic, he has been a member of the Sacred Heart Parish, past member of the Parish Council and currently on the Finance Committee there. Vic was in the real estate business as a salesperson for approximately 15 years, working with clients with in-depth knowledge in securing homes. Vic also worked for NYSEG as an engineering designer. Has been married for 52-plus years with three grown children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Vic’s transparency, ability, integrity, reliability and willingness to take on challenging and complex issues has been evident through his tenure as trustee the past several years. He is organized and committed for the good of the village of Sidney.
He also loves and supports high school sports and activities.
Thank you, Vic, for your dedicated service to this position.
Please support Vic Tartaglia this coming election on Tuesday, March 16, in the board room at the Civic Center from noon to 9 p.m.
Larry Halbert
Sidney
