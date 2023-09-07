I’m excited to share my support of MacGuire Benton for Otsego County Clerk.
I have known MacGuire since he worked at the Otsego County Board of Elections as deputy commissioner. He has always been interested in honoring veterans and especially the veterans of Otsego County.
I spoke with him about the “Return the Favor” program, which is a clerk’s office-based program that gives veterans a discount on goods and services at local businesses. When he asked me in what ways we could improve that benefit, I told him I would hope more businesses could participate and the benefit increased. I’ve reviewed his plan and support it. I believe he can make it happen.
Join me in supporting MacGuire Benton for Otsego County Clerk.
Sidney Loeffler
Burlington Flats
Loeffler is a former Otsego County Veterans Affairs services officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.