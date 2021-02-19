I am writing to express my disappointment at the article in the Feb. 12 edition of the Daily Star. A suspect was arrested for the deaths of six dogs in Davenport. Of course, this is a heinous crime but the article felt the need to state that the suspect is a Black man. I fail to see what constructive information this racial identification added as the man was already under arrest.
Many decades ago other newspapers ended this practice as it only reinforces racial stereotypes. Please be more thoughtful in the future.
Steven R. Wade
Los Altos Hills, California
Wade is a former resident of Sidney.
