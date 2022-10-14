Thank you for the focus on Breast Cancer Awareness Month in your recently published Think Pink section! Your commitment can make a difference. So many of us have been affected in some way by breast cancer and it is no wonder when one in eight women will be diagnosed with this form of cancer.
Pink ribbons are everywhere, reminding us to get a mammogram. These reminders are great, but what if you need a mammogram and don’t have health insurance? The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of the Central Region may be able to help.
The CSP offers free mammograms to eligible people aged 40 and older who do not have insurance or have high co-pays. Call us at 888-345-0225 to find out if you qualify for a free mammogram or for more information about breast cancer screening.
Mammograms are recommended at least every two years for people ages 50 to 74 and at average risk for breast cancer. It’s very important to stick to this schedule or to the schedule your doctor recommends. A mammogram is the best way to find breast cancer early when treatment is most successful.
According to data from the 2020 New York State Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, about 82% of females, ages 50 to 74, were screened for breast cancer within the past two years. This is a very good overall screening percentage. But screening is much lower for women who don’t have health insurance or a regular health care provider.
The CSP is here to help those without insurance get this important screening. It also offers free cervical and colorectal cancer screening. Call 888-345-0225 to find out more.
Mitzi Sackett
Oneonta
Sackett is an education and community outreach specialist with CSP of the Central Region
