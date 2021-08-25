The fires in hell never go out. They burn continuously. The screaming and torment never end. It goes on forever and forever.
That’s where the devil lives. I am very relieved to know that’s not where I am going when I leave this earth. I will be in heaven, with God, and all the family and friends who made it to heaven, far, far away from the devil and his demons.
I know I will be in heaven, because I have accepted Jesus as my savior and have asked for forgiveness for my sins.
Danny Gillingham
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.